CUMBERLAND, Md. — Negotiations continue, but a deal securing a developer for 19 Frederick St. has yet to be signed.
"I don't anticipate anything real soon," said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. "There are a lot of variables coming into play on the due diligence."
The Cumberland Economic Development Corporation issued a request for proposals from developers in September and received 23 letters of interest laying out ideas for the building. One proposal ultimately emerged as a front runner with plans for a beverage and hospitality related business.
Constructed in 1904, the three-story Georgian Revival-style building has been sitting empty for 13 years. The last tenant was the Allegany County Human Resources and Development Commission, but that organization moved into a new building on Virginia Avenue in 2009.
Morriss said negotiations with the potential tenant are still taking place. The 111-year old building will require work on the elevator, HVAC, plumbing and fire suppression systems.
"There's just a lot of stuff, and getting everything figured out is tough," said Morriss. "Some numbers come in that were pretty close pre-COVID, but post-COVID, it's a different ball game.
"I'm still hopeful, but the ball is still up in the air. There is a lot stuff that needs to worked out, but we will continue to pursue things no matter what."
Matt Miller, executive director of the CEDC, said his main responsibility was handling the RFP process.
"It's out of our hands," said Miller. "We presented the findings from the RFP to the mayor and City Council. We also reached out to the potential developer to offer any assistance we can."
City officials say the sale of the building is not as difficult as developing plans and financing for renovating the structure.
"At the end of the day, it will come down to if they can reach agreeable terms on the conveyance of the property and if the due diligence comes back favorable for the developer to move forward on the project," said Miller.
"It will be costly. It is a very complex project. It's an older building with aging infrastructure. You don't know what the final numbers will be until you dive into the nuts and bolts of the building. There are still a lot of formalities that need to run their course before we can make any kind of announcement."
