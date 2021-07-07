WESTERNPORT — Several thousand dollars in damage occurred late Monday afternoon at a Vine Street residence after a fire of unknown origin occurred in a wooden fence located just outside the structure, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 4:38 p.m. fire at the residence of John Joseph Smith and Alaura Deanna Snyder at 225 Vine St. was discovered by a neighbor who grabbed a garden hose nearby to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of a dozen Potomac volunteer firefighters, officials said.
The fire reportedly extended from the fence to the exterior the residence, causing property damage estimated at $8,000.
The cause and origin of the blaze remains under investigation by state fire investigators.
