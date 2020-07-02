CUMBERLAND — Colorright Studios, a tattoo shop, has opened at 64 N. Centre St.
The business is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday by appointment only.
The owner and operator, William Snavely, has over 30 years of experience.
The business also sells body jewelry, arts and crafts.
An open house will be held July 4. Residents will have an opportunity to meet the artists.
Cold drinks and hotdogs will be offered. Visitors will have a chance to win a free tattoo.
For more information, call 724-263-1018.
