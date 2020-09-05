CUMBERLAND — A recently opened facility at UPMC Western Maryland bridges a critical gap in care for some of the area’s most vulnerable residents, hospital officials say.
The Center for Hope and Healing is a $1.25 million 24-hour residential treatment center located near the hospital’s main campus, on the site of the former Allegany County Girls Group Home that closed in 2016. Its path to opening was a true community endeavor from start to finish, said Jeff O’Neal, the hospital’s executive director for clinics, practices and behavioral health services, in a Friday interview with the Times-News.
The center had a ribbon-cutting in August and opened to patients officially on Wednesday, per a press release from UPMC Western Maryland.
The county and the state owned the land the center is on, O’Neal said, and the county’s local political leaders worked with the state to secure the land “for the sole purpose of developing this program.”
But, “these things don’t come cheap,” he said. Through what O’Neal called “extensive” fundraising, the Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary was able to raise “the lion’s share” needed money for it to come to fruition. Of the $1.25 million price tag, they delivered $1 million, O’Neal said.
“That’s really why we are the envy of every other hospital-based community program like this in the state,” O’Neal said. “To fund such a program can make it cost-prohibited, but we had the community involvement through the auxiliary that allowed it to happen.”
“I see the impact this crisis has on a daily basis,” said Auxiliary President Julie Davis, who works as the fire administration officer for the Cumberland Fire Department, in the release. “I see how it taxes our emergency service providers. We were all unanimously in favor of facing this challenge and supporting a valuable asset that will effectively address the need.”
The eight-bed facility will host patients for an average of four to 10 days, O’Neal said. In that time, he said, with the support provided by the center’s employees, patients can take the critical initial steps on the road to a successful recovery.
The center “fills in the gap in treatment, because it’s really difficult to send a homeless, mentally ill or substance abusing individual back out into the community on a Thursday or Friday and tell them ‘OK, don’t forget about your appointment on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.’ Treatment usually takes a second fiddle to their social determinants, meaning housing, food, a safe environment, that sort of thing,” O’Neal said.
“By us having this sort of facility, we have a place that when a person comes through our emergency room or out of our intake unit, or even just from another community agency because they happen to be in acute crisis, we can actually place them in a safe environment where they don’t have to worry about what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner or how to pay for anything,” he said. “They can have all those needs taken care of so they can truly focus on their treatment, which gives us time to get them connected with all the resources so that they can have long-term, sustained success in the community.”
For the most part, O’Neal said, the center is intended to serve the same region UPMC does, encompassing Allegany County and parts of Garrett County, Mineral County, West Virginia, and Bedford County, Pennsylvania. However, he said as an example, if someone from Washington County was in need of the space and it was available, they wouldn’t be turned down.
“We’ll partner with anyone who needs the service,” he said.
The model the center is using is unique, O’Neal said. While other “crisis beds” exist in the county, those don’t serve patients struggling with substance abuse and are only available to patients with Maryland Medicaid. They are licensed by the state for residential crisis services, as a respite care facility and as a group home, O’Neal said, “because the state wasn’t sure what we would need to provide those services to the people we want to cover, so that covers the whole gamut.”
They have already started taking patients, O’Neal said.
In his observation, he said, mental health problems and substance abuse frequently coexist in a patient. The Center for Hope and Healing’s model incorporates both, “and that’s what makes us unique,” O’Neal said.
In addition to nurses and other clinical support staff, patients at the center will work with peer support specialists, folks who have substance use disorder themselves but have two years of documented sobriety and certification from the state. The rapport they can develop with someone who knows what it’s like can help patients “connect with resources needed, see the value of treatment services provided and act as a support for them as well.”
“That’s the secret sauce, if you want to call it that,” O’Neal said.
A stay could be as long as 20 days. Before, O’Neal said, when someone would leave treatment at the hospital or at the Joseph S. Massie Unit, “they might have no transition back to the community.” The time spent at the center, he said, can “help ease that transition” by way of fixing them up with necessary food, medication, transportation and more through way of their own knowledge and community partnerships with organizations like the Allegany County Health Department.
They are currently operating on a referral-only basis, O’Neal said, although anyone can be referred through a private provider in addition to through the hospital.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.