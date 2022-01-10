CUMBERLAND — Jeffrey Silka, Cumberland’s new city administrator, says there are many positive aspects the city can build upon to create a bright future.
Hired following a national search, Silka signed a three-year contract and began work Nov. 1. He replaced Jeff Rhodes, who retired after 10 years in the position.
From Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Silka has gained considerable experience in government, working as an administrator for small- to medium-sized cities.
“My career has run the gamut of municipal operations,” he said during a recent interview.
He began his career in the mid-1990s as manager for Indian Lake Borough, a vacation community with 500 full-time residents, in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
“It was a great experience because I did it all. I was the staff. I was the zoning officer, the finance director. ... You had to do a little bit of everything,” he said.
From there he became the council manager for the city of Shinnston, West Virginia, a community of 2,200 people. He became administrator for some larger Pennsylvania cities, including Johnstown from 2001-2005.
“I’d say one of my best experiences was Johnstown,” Silka said. “The City Council was connected regionally to the other leaders and politicians, so we were able to garner a lot of funding, and we were able to produce because everyone’s eyes were on developing the area.
“During my tenure, we were able to build a conference center, a new parking garage and we updated the War Memorial Arena. We were able to do it because we had political cooperation. At that time everyone was looking to move the city in the right direction. It helps when you can come together and say, this is our five, or three, top priorities. When you have a unified vision, it helps when you go to find the funding.”
Silka likes what he sees so far in Cumberland.
“It is a very well run town from the mayor and council to the directors and the staff,” he said. “There is a lot going on here with infrastructure and blight reduction, with adding things like the skate park and other amenities. There is a lot of potential to grow.”
After his stint in Johnstown, Silka was the executive director of the Somerset County Economic Development Council for six years. He also spent time as township manager for Robinson in Allegheny County, 13 miles west of Pittsburgh, then as administrator for North Huntingdon Township in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.
“You have a mature city in Cumberland,” Silka said. “You are not going to put up 1,000 new housing units, but with redevelopment and reuse of our current structures, there is a very solid potential. We are seeing it now with private development taking structures and developing it into modern living.
“The national trend is people are moving back into cities and towns,” he said. “They want upscale apartments. When you look at vertical, you can go up. Every floor can be a different use. You need to build the housing stock and turn units into new, modern ones. Baby Boomers are giving up the large homes. They want walkable cities where the shops and entertainment are there. It is in-flight rather out-going.”
According to Silka, projects like Cumberland Gateway, the Baltimore Street renovation and the River Park can pay big dividends.
“To have the (Cumberland) Gateway happening and River Walk under design ... big things aren’t going to happen overnight, but you see the steps of progress,” he said. “That momentum will hopefully build and attract other people to come in and see we have something special here.”
Silka said Cumberland provides convenience for many of the lifestyles people are searching for.
“It’s a great base camp to grow and live and do everything you like to do in a short distance. Part of why I’m here is because we are a family that likes to be outdoors. We like to live in the city and have the amenities but within a couple minutes we want to be able to kayak, fish and hike — and still we are two hours away from the big cities.
“People from the outside see Cumberland for what it is ... a great little town. Sometimes people locally don’t see that.
“I hope in the next five years that I can help continue the positive trends that are going, to be able to close out some of the projects that have started. And I want to keep building Cumberland into a great small city that keeps growing.”
