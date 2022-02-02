CUMBERLAND — Winter's end is in sight, says Cumberland's new Groundhog Day prognosticator, Queen City Charlie.
Charlie's official debut was made Wednesday morning, when residents gathered in front of City Hall to see whether to expect an early spring or longer winter based on whether or not Charlie saw his shadow. After consulting with Mayor Ray Morriss, it was determined Charlie didn't see it, and an early spring is on the way.
Wednesday's festivities also served as a celebration of the life of Mountain Maryland Murray, the city's former furry prognosticator who died last year. Murray made his first appearance in 2008, and from that time until making his last prediction last year was never wrong.
While Murray was a groundhog proper, Queen City Charlie is a person donning a groundhog costume.
Before Charlie's prediction, Morriss honored Murray for "his remarkable contributions to meteorological knowledge." In addition to his good guesswork, Morriss said, the groundhog was responsible for "bringing a lot of joy to Cumberland citizens."
The pet of Tri-State Zoological Park of Western Maryland owner Bob Candy, Murray "was a sweet little groundhog," Morriss said.
"He was very special to the community, and very special to me," Morriss said.
Morriss presented Candy with a framed photograph of the zookeeper and his beloved pet as a token of recognition.
Morriss also jokingly dispelled a myth about Murray's memory.
"He really was a nice groundhog," Morriss said. "The rumors that he bit the previous mayor are just rumors."
At sunrise, 7:22 a.m., the gathered crowd began chanting Charlie's name, encouraging the new mascot to tender their first prediction. After stretching some, Charlie failed to see a shadow and whispered his guess to Morriss.
Groundhog Day, which dates to 1818, is a tradition carried to the United States by German immigrants and is always held on Feb. 2. Per the tradition, if the groundhog sees its shadow, six more weeks of winter will follow, but if not, mild weather is on its way.
"I think after the last couple of weeks, we deserve an early spring," Morriss said.
