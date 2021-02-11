CUMBERLAND — A new website for the city’s downtown district is expected to launch in the spring, Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said Thursday during the group’s virtual meeting.
The DDC purchased the domain name for what will eventually become HistoricalCumberlandCityCenter.com, Kelleher said. While the name is “a mouthful,” she said, the website committee — Kelleher, member Doug Schwab and city employee Allison Layton — felt that it was important to include all those keywords in the name.
The committee is in the process of curating the content for the website, including photos and written copy, Kelleher said, and intends to have everything to the site designer by the end of March. From there, she said, it is expected that the site will be fully built in 30-45 days.
When it’s finished, Kelleher said, the new website will feature pictures of the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall before and after the large-scale renovation project gets underway, along with modern and historical pictures of Cumberland.
At first, Kelleher noted, the website is “probably only going to be five pages or so,” and therefore relatively simple. However, she said, the intention is to add more to it in time, and in the future it may come to serve as a website for the DDC, where events and activities will be posted alongside business information.
While construction on the mall is underway, it will provide updates to that end, Schwab noted.
“We really want to use it as a resource to support (business owners) and help them through this process,” Kelleher said of the site.
Construction on the mall was slated to begin in October, but was delayed in May last year. No projected start date has been identified since then. Project design plans are still under review, Cumberland Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Matt Miller said during Thursday’s meeting.
The DDC meets next on March 11.
