KEYSER, W.Va. — Plans for the future home of the Frankfort Elementary School Rockets are blasting off.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft announced the school's mascot and chosen colors — navy blue and silver — during the Board of Education's Tuesday evening meeting. The school will also have orange and red accents throughout.
The mascot and colors are both "a way to pay homage to Rocket Center," Ravenscroft said.
"It was really important to get those things settled because of what it means for the design of the building and some of the interior aspects," Ravenscroft said. "We're hoping that we're moving dirt this summer."
A site plan for the building will go out for bids late this month, said Ravenscroft, pending approval from the state School Building Authority. Board members will hear from the project's architect during their regular meeting on June 7.
"I'm excited to show you the final mock-ups of the building because it's really impressive," Ravenscroft said.
The new $21.3 million school will consolidate Frankfort Intermediate, Fort Ashby Primary and Wiley Ford Primary. The board voted Tuesday night to approve Ravenscroft investigating the possibility of a lease-purchase agreement in the event additional expenses are incurred beyond the funds the SBA provided.
Ravenscroft said that with rising construction costs and inflation, the school system may need to secure additional funds. The lease-purchase agreement would allow the school system to borrow against the building's physical attributes like its HVAC system to close the gap.
In other business, the board voted to approve $200,000 for Frankfort High School to place lights on the school's baseball and softball fields. The project is expected to cost $362,515 total. The board also voted to serve as a line of credit for the remaining funds.
"I think it's a really worthwhile project," Ravenscroft said. "It's one of the few AA schools in the state that doesn't have lighting on its athletic fields. It really helps to make it so that we don't have to have a lot of early games."
The board also:
- Voted to give $2,000 in matching funds to Fountain Primary School for construction of an outdoor pavilion.
- Voted as part of its consent agenda to approve Kevin Shupe as principal at Frankfort Middle School. Shupe was serving as acting principal following former principal Julie McBee's resignation.
