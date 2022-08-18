CUMBERLAND — State grant funds will soon help a local nonprofit be available to the community it serves on a round-the-clock basis.
AHEC West received nearly $80,000 from the state Opioid Operational Command Center for support for peer recovery services as well as the establishment of a 24-hour hotline.
AHEC Associate Director Melissa Clark said the hotline is intended to help those dealing with the effects of substance use disorder whenever they need it. The hotline is supposed to start operating in September, Clark said.
Clark said currently peer recovery specialists with AHEC West accompany Cumberland Police officers on the Drug Abatement Response Team, which visits folks after they’ve experienced a drug overdose to see if they’re in need of any additional services. Their peer recovery specialists also assist with those on pre-trial release in Allegany County, she said.
“We’re expanding even further” with the hotline, Clark said. “We’ve had a lot of success with getting people into recovery of some sort.”
It’s hard to predict what sort of response they’ll receive from the community once the hotline is established and taking calls, Clark said, but she’s confident there’s a need.
“We don’t know how it’s going to go, but we want people to know that we’ll have peers available 24/7 to help with whatever they might need help with,” Clark said. “We know that peer recovery specialists are the key to helping people. They’re relatable. They’ve had various experiences, and they can relate to folks that are going through any number of things.”
To the end of expanding to try and reach more people, Clark said they’ve recently added more peer recovery workers to their staff.
“When you’re in a crisis or you’re not sure what direction to go, and you can look across the table and know that someone has been where you are, it makes all the difference in the world,” Clark said.
The county also received $707,000 in Opioid Operational Command Center grants to maintain prescribed addiction medication therapies for inmates.
