Weather Alert

...ELEVATED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING... Westerly winds will gust 20 to 25 mph at times especially during the mid to late afternoon. Relative humidity values will fall between 15 and 25 percent. Given recent dry weather, fuels are very dry. Therefore, an elevated fire danger will continue until about 8 PM before the winds gradually weaken and humidity rises. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.