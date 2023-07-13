MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Jersey City, New Jersey, woman has been indicted on charges involving wire fraud in Hampshire County related to a real estate transaction of more than $330,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Michelle Graham, 27, of Jersey City, was indicted on two counts involving a wire fraud conspiracy.
According to court documents, Graham was involved in a scheme that caused a Hampshire County law firm to send proceeds from a real estate sale to a business account she had opened in New Jersey. The parties to the real estate transaction intended the proceeds to be sent to pay off the seller’s lender, not to Graham, who was not part of the transaction.
Graham allegedly spent nearly $30,000 of the money before the fraud was detected. Items bought included a Louis Vuitton handbag, a laptop and furniture, as well as a purchase at a used luxury car dealership, according to the court documents.
If convicted, Graham faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two wire fraud charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
The FBI investigated the case with the assistance of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.