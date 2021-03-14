CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, a coalition of corporations, government agencies and community partners dedicated to mobilizing employers to play an active role in supporting educational excellence, has expanded its Allegany County team.
Cumberland resident Carrie Pannone is the nonprofit organization’s new state program manager and Mount Savage resident Leonard Webb will fill Pannone’s vacant position as Next Generation Scholars program coordinator.
“Carrie and Leonard have long been committed contributors to the organization’s mission and have advocated for students to be prepared for the 21st century workforce. We look forward to building a brighter future for Maryland with their support,” said Brian Dulay, executive director of MBRT.
Pannone is responsible for the daily operation and growth of MBRT programs throughout the state. She will be the primary liaison with school administrations, teachers and volunteers and is responsible for assuring program quality, increasing public awareness of all programs, leading volunteer recruitment efforts and maintaining and expanding relationships with educators and partners.
Having previously volunteered as a member of MBRT’s Maryland Scholars Speakers Bureau, Pannone joined MBRT full time in 2017 as Allegany County’s first Next Generation Scholars program coordinator. The program helps nearly 150 students at Fort Hill High School and the Center for Career and Technology Education explore college and career options.
Before then, Pannone worked for the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and was employed with Allegany County Public Schools as a substitute teacher. She earned an associate degree in early childhood/elementary education from Allegany College of Maryland and has volunteered with REACT Robotics, K-LOVE Radio, Cumberland Area United Church Outreach and Cumberland National Day of Prayer.
Webb will work directly with Fort Hill leadership to help prepare students and to raise awareness about the Howard P. Rawlings Maryland Guaranteed Access Grant, administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission. The grant provides will help cover the cost of full-time study at a Maryland college or university for low-income families.
Prior to joining MBRT, Webb served as a volunteer speaker for the organization’s Maryland Scholars Speakers Bureau and was also a substitute teacher. Webb began his career in 1991 as a drug treatment specialist at the Federal Bureau of Prisons and later became an adjunct professor at Potomac State College teaching criminal justice.
In 2019, he founded Webbolutionary Motivation LLC, which provides professional development to educators by enhancing their awareness of implicit biases through cultural relevance workshops. Webb earned a Bachelor of Science in criminology from the University of South Florida and is working toward his Master of Education with a specialization in education leadership at Frostburg State University.
For 30 years, MBRT has been connecting the business community with local schools through its Maryland Scholars Speakers Bureau and STEM Specialists in the Classroom programs.
In 2017, MBRT added the Next Generation Scholars program, through which it serves nearly 1,900 students in six high schools across five counties. The organization is one of several that partners with leadership and school counselors at select schools throughout the state to provide grade-specific services to ensure that students who are part of Next Generation Scholars graduate ready for their next steps in college, career and life.
MBRT coordinators help students and parents understand that college is an option for everyone while bridging the knowledge gap that exists for many families about college and their chosen career paths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.