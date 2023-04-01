CUMBERLAND — John Reardon always fantasized about living in a rural area, but never thought he would actually do it.
Then, a long and winding path brought him to Western Maryland.
Reardon moved to his family’s farm in Garrett County in June, and a few months later was hired as priest in charge at Emmanuel Parish of the Episcopal Church in Cumberland.
“I believe God led me to be at the right place at the right time,” he said.
‘My Narnia’
Reardon, 62, was raised in Scituate, Massachusetts, by his adoptive parents, the late John Reardon and Mary Filsinger Reardon.
His mother was one of 10 children born on a farm in Deer Park, a few miles from Oakland.
“We came to Garrett County regularly to visit my grandparents,” Reardon said. “It was like my Narnia.”
Reardon’s late grandfather, Philip Filsinger, raised chickens on the farm, and had a side business.
“He also made hard cider during Prohibition,” Reardon said and added that Filsinger’s still is displayed at the Garrett County Museum of Transportation in Oakland. “My mom always said he got the family through the Depression that way.”
His grandmother, Mary Ruge Filsinger, originally from Eckhart, died in 1982.
Reardon’s aunt was Patricia Filsinger, a 1948 graduate of Oakland High School who retired as a teacher in Garrett County.
She resided at the family farm for most of her life, and died at age 90 at Dennett Road Manor in Oakland in 2021.
Reardon’s cousin Philip Pritts inherited the farmhouse and 27 acres of the original farm, which had roughly 175 acres.
Pritts, who lives in Oakland with his wife Sylvia, said he’s several years older than Reardon and doesn’t have the energy to maintain the property.
He sold his inheritance of the property to Reardon.
“I was really happy to keep it in the family,” Pritts said of the farm.
The calling
Prior to buying his family’s farm, Reardon taught courses including humanities and ethics at a private boarding high school in Middletown, Rhode Island, from from 2018-2022.
“It felt like it was time to make a change,” he said of his last year of teaching in New England. “My aunt had died. I had a feeling of being drawn here.”
Reardon’s extensive academic training includes a doctorate in theology from Fordham University in 2012, a master’s degree from Smith College School for social work in 2011 and a master’s degree in theology from the University of Notre Dame in 1993.
His teaching background began in 1991 and includes stints at Holy Cross College in Notre Dame, Indiana, and King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Reardon’s pastoral experience includes high school and college campus ministry and various parish positions.
He also has substantial experience in social services, and has worked in the financial field.
Reardon was raised in the Roman Catholic faith and became an ordained priest in 2004.
But as a gay man, he found that the Episcopal church gave him “a healthier place to be,” and allowed him to “focus more on my relationship” with Christ.
“I didn’t like having to be closeted and not open,” Reardon said. “I felt called to stand up for people that were like me.”
Reardon joined the Episcopal church in 2015, and was recognized as an Episcopal priest in 2017.
‘Stars aligned’
In early fall, he learned of Rev. Martha Macgill’s retirement from Emmanuel Parish of the Episcopal Church.
He applied, was vetted and recommended to work at the church.
After a trial period, Reardon was hired in December on a two-year contract as priest in charge at Emmanuel.
“I want gay and trans people to know that we’re here for them and Christ is here for them,” Reardon said.
Macgill maintains an office at Hoye House on the Emmanuel campus to promote the building’s tour center and museum in the community as well as other outreach and spiritual opportunities in Cumberland.
She said she visited Reardon at his family farm.
“There’s something about this area that draws you back,” Macgill said.
Reardon brings “a wonderful fit” to Emmanuel, she said.
“I think he’ll continue the tradition of (Emmanuel) being a place of welcome for all people,” Macgill said.
The Rev. Scott Rieker, Emmanuel’s director of music and choirmaster, will be ordained as a priest in June.
He will continue his full-time work as director of choral activities and choral music education at Frostburg State University, and after he is ordained plans to provide ministerial support as needed in Western Maryland.
Reiker said Emmanuel is happy to have Reardon as its priest in charge.
Barbara Crane is a co-senior warden at Emmanuel.
She said Reardon’s rescued dog Jimmy, estimated to be about 14 years old, “has become like a mascot at Emmanuel.”
Crane also talked of Reardon’s “deep family roots” in Garrett County, and the timing of his arrival at the Cumberland church.
“The stars kind of aligned,” she said. “It turned out to be a very good fit.”
