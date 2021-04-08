CUMBERLAND — The new owner of the Country Club Mall is no longer a mystery.
An ownership group that includes Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, a New York-based partnership that manages shopping centers across the country, announced Thursday that it purchased the facility during a November auction.
Mason Asset Management will oversee leasing efforts, while Namdar will continue to operate the mall as usual, according to a news release.
"We are working closely with a number of national big-box retailers to fill the current anchor spaces, and we look forward to further bolstering the available offering at the mall through an aggressive leasing strategy," said Igal Nassim, Mason Asset Management, of the team's plans for the property.
