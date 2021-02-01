KEYSER, W.Va. — When Mineral County Sheriff Forrest W. “Buddy” Ellifritz began his law enforcement career as a Keyser Police officer in 1986, he was one of seven officers who made up the department.
“And, at that time, there were only four deputies in the sheriff’s office when Gary White was the sheriff. He began building the department back then, something that has continued most recently under Sheriff Jeremy Taylor,” said Ellifritz, who was elected in November.
Now, Ellifritz is responsible for county law enforcement, operation of the county’s tax office as the county treasurer and oversight of prevention resource officers in Mineral County Schools.
In addition, the sheriff is also responsible for courthouse security and service of court-issued process documents.
There are 15 deputies in the department performing 24-hour road patrols and executing their police duties throughout the county.
Another deputy is assigned to the Potomac Highlands Safe Streets Task Force.
Five employees are assigned to the tax office and there is one civil process server in the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office has an annual operating budget of $1.2 million but the number could increase if the sheriff has his way.
Ellifritz said he’d like to hire two more officers and create an investigation division that would take some of the workload off of patrol deputies.
“I would place a couple of our more experienced deputies in an investigative division to conduct felony investigations under the direction of Lt. Chris Leatherman,” Ellifritz said.
Ellifritz is pleased with his police force. He worked with several of them previously, including Leatherman, Capt. J.J. Wingler, Lt. Mark Leatherman and Sgt. Roger Reall, who comprise the sheriff’s command staff.
“I have a great group of people working for me,” said Ellifritz, who served as the prevention resource officer at Keyser High School for the past nine years prior to winning his first elected office.
The office staff also includes former Keyser Police Chief Karen Shoemaker and former Keyser Police Telecommunications Supervisor Tom Roy. They handle administrative duties as part-time employees.
“At Keyser Police Department, I was hired by Chief Harry Stewart, and the last chief I worked for in my 20-year career before retiring as a captain was Chief Shoemaker,” Ellifritz said.
Just a few weeks into office, Ellifritz said “no major changes” are anticipated but he does have some improvements in mind.
“We are having a structural engineer determine if it is feasible to add a second floor to our jail building, which is where our deputies are now,” he said.
The sheriff said County Commission President Richard Lechliter and County Coordinator Jess Ridman met last week with the engineer. The first floor would be used for storing county records, Ellifritz said.
The sheriff wants to upgrade his fleet of vehicles.
“Some of our officers are driving vehicles that have 125,000 miles. We have 12 vehicles that we rotate among all of our officers,” he said. “The commissioners are aware of it and are working with us to resolve the problem.”
The county commission on Tuesday approved the purchase of a 2020 police vehicle that the department will pick up from a vendor in Salem, Indiana, the sheriff said.
“Police package vehicles have been hard to find in the past two years with the pandemic,” he said.
The cost of the new police cruiser is $40,000 without the necessary emergency light bar, two-way radio and siren box. Those add-ons cost another $8,000, Ellifritz said.
The department also is looking at lease options for other vehicles.
“The commissioners have always provided what we need,” he said. “We are not always going to agree and we may have to agree to disagree.”
Ellifritz said the COVID-19 pandemic has created unwelcome stress.
Five deputies have contracted the virus and additional deputies at times have had to isolate, he said.
“A lot of our deputies are tired as COVID has gone through our department. They have worked really hard to keep the county covered,” Ellifritz said.
