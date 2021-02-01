Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Some snow showers early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation for the afternoon. High 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.