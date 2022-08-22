CUMBERLAND — A new mural at Bishop Walsh School could inspire more of its kind.
Carina Falter, who graduated from the school last year, designed a sketch for a rainbow with guidance from her art teacher Erica Fabrizio.
Falter got the idea for the drawing after traveling.
“Carina and her mother, Connie Milligan, were on a college visit when they saw beautiful murals around the town,” Fabrizio said. “When they came back we talked about adding some murals to our campus at Bishop Walsh.”
The mural is located on the back of the concession stand that overlooks the elementary playground.
“We came up with the idea to use the rainbow because the rainbow represents God’s promise here on earth,” Fabrizio said. “We also knew the rainbow would be loved by all the kids who would get to see it during recess. It adds a wonderful pop of color back there.”
The project took place in July and took two days to complete.
In addition to Falter and Fabrizio, Bishop Walsh sophomore Deirdre Fisher, elementary religion teacher Heidi Witte O’Donnell, and Milligan, the school’s director of admissions and communications, helped with painting the large color portions of the mural.
Falter and Fabrizio added details with a black paint marker.
“Inside each color of the rainbow something is emerging,” Milligan said.
“There are hearts in the purple, fish and waves in the blue, leaves in the green, shooting stars and planets in the yellow, flowers in the orange, and doves and clouds in the red,” she said.
“We hope to create more murals on campus for our students and the community to enjoy,” Milligan said. “Perhaps this will expand to other schools, businesses and venues in the area.”
Falter, a sophomore at Towson University majoring in art history and illustration, said she gained skills while creating the mural.
“I learned a great deal while working on this project,” she said. “I had to adjust to working on a much larger scale than I was used to and figure out how to translate an idea into a 2D art piece that size.”
Additionally, Falter learned it’s important to be flexible with the creative process and not get discouraged by unexpected roadblocks, she said.
“I hope to continue to use my creative talents either by working in the design field or as an illustrator,” she said.
