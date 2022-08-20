KEYSER, W.Va. — From his roots on a dirt road in Mississippi to his current office with a view of the mountains, new WVU Potomac State College President Chris Gilmer said he’s been influenced and inspired by the community values that he was raised with all the while.
Gilmer came to Potomac State seven weeks ago from West Virginia University at Parkersburg, where he served for four years as president. Prior to that, Gilmer said, his career was almost entirely in his home state of Mississippi.
One-third of the students currently enrolled at Potomac State are first-generation college students, Gilmer said, which resonates with him as the first person in his family to go to college himself.
“Even the ones who do have some culture of higher education in their family, it may just go back one generation,” Gilmer said. “Those students need to be supported in different ways than students who have a long history of higher education in their family. They’re capable of anything, but they’re still just figuring that out themselves. Our job is to provide them all the different tools that they need to succeed.”
Gilmer grew up “on a dirt road in rural Mississippi on a little farm my grandparents owned,” and attended college with their full blessing and support, he said.
“My grandfather quit school in the first grade,” Gilmer said. “He struggled to read and write. He could do it in a very, very rudimentary way. But, he knew the power of education, and he wanted his grandchildren to be educated. He used to say to us, ‘It’s something that nobody will ever be able to take away from you once you get it, once you earn it.’”
As a teenager, Gilmer recalled, his grandfather took him to the local junior college one day after selling a herd of cattle that Gilmer had helped raise from childhood. His grandpa asked to speak to the college president, Gilmer said, and set him on the path that he’s been on since.
“He said to Dr. Wright, and I will never forget these words, ‘This is my boy. Now I’ve done everything I can do for him, and I’m turning him over to you. Here’s pretty much all the money that I’ve got in the world. Will it be enough?’
“It was enough to pay for my first year of junior college,” Gilmer said. “I’ve been paying it forward ever since.”
Gilmer said he wouldn’t be where he is without the support of his family and community, and hopes to foster a similarly supportive and encouraging environment for students in Keyser.
“There is nothing special about me,” Gilmer said. “I worked really hard, and a whole lot of people sacrificed a lot for me to be here. If you put those two things together, looking out at the kids, I can say to them ‘You can be anything that you want to be. You can accomplish any goal.’ And it seems to me that it resonates with them, because they sort of understand that some of the paths that they’re walking down are paths that I’ve walked down, too.”
Education was “sacred” to his family, Gilmer said, but he hopes also to encourage young minds to pursue whatever career avenue suits them best.
“I believe that some people ought to earn the doctoral degrees if they want to, and some people ought to earn certificates and associate degrees, whatever they want,” Gilmer said. “It’s for them to decide. Society shouldn’t decide where they stop, but they should go as far as they want to go and as far as they can go in order to be a contributing member of society.”
Rather than coming to the campus with a list of ideas for change, Gilmer said, he’s formed his opinions about what to focus on through conversations with members of the community and local leaders. Enhancing the school’s agricultural program is one thing he hopes to focus on during his tenure, Gilmer said, along with expanding online class offerings to grant more educational opportunities to military veterans.
Potomac State has a lot of potential for growth, Gilmer said, and he hopes to foster that for the college and its students alike.
“You can get a WVU-quality degree without having to leave home, in a small, familial community where you’re safe, and where the people know your name and invest in you as an individual,” Gilmer said. “It all comes back to a sense of community, however you define that.”
