OAKLAND — Early Care Programs at the Garrett County Health Department has a new case management service designed to help woman who are at risk for substance use disorder or opioid use disorder.
Healthy Moms and Babies Case Management is a free service that helps connect clients to valuable resources.
The program is available to mothers and women of child-bearing age who either are at risk for or have a history of substance use disorder or opioid use disorder.
Assistance can extend to the client’s families and caregivers.
“We understand that substance and opioid use can impact anyone regardless of income, education or health status, so anyone can be at risk,” said Maria Friend, director of Early Care Programs.
“Case management services are free and can connect individuals to valuable resources.”
The case manager will be available to assist in accessing health and other needed services. This may include:
• Working with providers to coordinate care.
• Assisting families to obtain needed medical care, dental care, insurance, counseling, family planning, other treatment, etc.
• Referring families to other needed resources or services such as housing, food resources, employment, etc.
• Providing follow-up
“The case manager can help answer questions and provide education about many things, including health, pregnancy and children,” Friend said. “And they can to assist with referring and linking you to needed resources such as health insurance, medical care, dental care, family planning, car seats, housing, food, education and many more. This service provides individuals someone to reach out to when things come up that require extra support.”
The majority of services are conducted over the phone, but home visits and other in-person encounters can occur as needed.
For more information, call Early Care Programs at 301-334-7720 or 301-895-3111.
This Healthy Moms and Babies Project is coordinated by the Garrett County Health Department through funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services.
