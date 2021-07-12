LAVALE — The official public opening of the new Maryland State Police barrack on National Highway in LaVale set for July 22 will be attended by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Ellington Churchill, state police Superintendent Woodrow W. Jones III and local elected officials.
The event is open to the public. It will begin at 1 p.m. with an opening ceremony a half-hour later. The ceremony will include placement of a time capsule and cornerstone, rededication of memorials and tours of the facility.
"The barrack has a footprint unlike any other in the 100-year history of the Maryland State Police," Lt. H.B. Martz, Cumberland barrack commander, said in a statement. "It incorporates best practices in public safety design and resolves many deficiencies of the old barrack."
The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an attached garage, a radio tower and enhanced security features, including a secured sallyport for the movement of prisoners from vehicles to the building. There is also an indoor kennel for K-9 officers.
The barrack also includes workspace for the western regional office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack was constructed.
The former Cumberland barrack was in operation since its construction in 1956. It was demolished in August 2019 as site preparation began for construction at the same location.
The event will be attended by current and former Maryland State Police troopers and civilian employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.