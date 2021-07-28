CUMBERLAND — Tuesday's annual National Night Out event is expected to include up to 80 vendors and local organizations and opportunities to "dunk" some local elected officials, Cumberland's police and fire chiefs and some public school administrators.
"People come out and they see us as human beings who want to make our community as a better place to live," Cumberland Police Lt. Andrew Tichnell said Wednesday.
"We care about the community we serve and want to improve the quality of life, reduce crime and maintain positive relationships with our citizens," he said.
A kickoff event Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Constitution Park Pool is free of charge and open to the public.
"Participants will be able to interact with law enforcement officers, enjoy a free swim and have the opportunity to receive giveaways," said Tichnell, one of about a dozen CPD officers who are expected to take part in the kickoff and main events.
The main event begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the stage near the Salvation Army. Vendors and tables will be set up in a three-block area stretching from East First to East Fourth streets.
"There will be a large variety of exhibitors, demonstrations, games, contests, giveaways, police vehicles, food and drinks, law enforcement personnel and much more," said Tichnell.
A dunk tank will be on hand for you to take some chances to “dunk” city leaders, principals and officers.
Dunk tank participants are expected to include public school administrators Scott Bauer, Candy Canan, Chris Cassell, Chuck Moran, Mayor Raymond Morriss, Councilman Eugene Frazier, County Commissioner Dave Caporale and Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent and Acting Cumberland Fire Chief W. Shannon Adams.
National Night Out began in 1984 as an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement to promote safety, reduce criminal activity and create inviting neighborhoods.
"The focus is promoting police and community partnerships. We just urge everyone to come out, join in the fun and take part in all the activities," said Tichnell.
For additional information, contact Terri Hast at 301-759-6517 or terri.hast@cumberlandmd.gov.
Follow National Night Out Cumberland on Facebook at NNOCumberland (or at this link https://www.facebook.com/NNOCumberland ).
