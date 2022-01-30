CUMBERLAND — Playing in its first game in eight days, No. 2 Allegany showed no signs of rust, making quick work of Clear Spring on Saturday afternoon.
Whenever the Campers wanted a quality shot, they got one, and their execution was evident by their season-high 23 assists on 32 field goals to just six turnovers.
Led by Caiden Chorpenning's 27-point outing, Allegany picked apart Clear Spring's zone, soundly beating the Washington County squad, 85-48, atop Haystack Mountain.
"I'm glad we came out and played hard," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "Clear Spring made a run in the second quarter and cut it to seven, and we came back out, got our energy back, and got a big lead at halftime. And we just carried it through the fourth quarter."
The last time the Campers (8-3) took the floor, they recorded a 57-54 victory over then-No. 2 Southern (7-4) to secure the season sweep over the WestMAC rival.
Clear Spring — who toppled No. 1 Mountain Ridge, 67-64 on Jan. 13 — seemed on paper to be one of Allegany's most difficult non-conference opponents of the season.
However, the Blazers were without starters Kannon Shives and Dillon Albowics — who scored 14 and nine points, respectively, in their win over the Miners — and it showed.
Allegany pounced early to create a 15-3 advantage midway through the first quarter. After a pair of tough finishes by Jakob Hull, who finished with 10 points, trimmed the Campers' edge, Chorpenning rattled in back-to-back triples to give his squad a 23-12 lead after one.
Chorpenning couldn't miss in the opening period, scoring 12 points on five buckets, and he had 19 before entering the halftime locker room. In addition to his game-high total, he added five rebounds and four assists.
"Caiden played really well today," Eirich said. "And on top of his good offense, he played good defense. I always knew that he could be a two-headed monster and play both ways. That's what he's turning into."
Allegany had four players dish out at least four assists, led by Darian Bauer, who scored 16 points to add to his team-high five dimes and seven rebounds. Cayden Bratton — Alco's third-leading scorer with 11 — and Solomon Green also tallied four assists.
The Campers' ball movement was on full display in the second quarter when Bratton dished a no-look dime to Chorpenning, who drove to move the zone before hitting a cutting Bauer for an easy lay-in.
Not long after, Chorpenning finished a 3-point play to cap a 9-0 run after Clear Spring cut its deficit to seven points midway through the period. Allegany led 43-25 at the half, and the Blazers were never within striking distance again.
"Every game that we've been very successful and had our best offensive outings, are when we move the ball and run the offense properly," Eirich said. "The games that we struggle, are games that we go too much 1-on-1. It's the recipe we have to follow for the rest of the year."
While Allegany's guards acted as the squad's quarterbacks, its forwards bullied Clear Spring in the paint. Starter Owen Seifarth finished with 10 points and four rebounds, and Zach Michael notched a double-double off the bench with 11 points and 10 boards.
"Zach and Owen are our two-headed monster in the post," Eirich said. "They both give us something a little bit different. Both can be aggressive on the offensive glass. Zach's just got that physical body, and it gives us a little extra down there in that aspect."
Allegany outscored Clear Spring, 22-14, in the third, and it notched its first 30-point lead after Bauer finished an easy lay-in to make it 78-48 with 2:40 left in the game. The squad's highest lead of the day was 39.
Griffin Madden nearly made it six Campers that ended the afternoon with 10 points, chipping in nine off the bench — all in the second half.
Though Clear Spring was missing some depth, it had four starters register double figures: Nathan Myers (11), JJ McCauley (11), Andrew Keller (10) and Hull (10). The rest of their teammates combined for just six points.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany beat Clear Spring, 58-15. Isaiah Fields and David Smith led with 21 and 13 points, respectively. Gavin Sprout was the Blazers' high scorer with four.
No. 2 Allegany (8-3, 4-1 WestMAC) now turns to a crucial rematch at No. 1 Mountain Ridge (12-3, 5-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Given the Campers have already played — and beat — Southern twice, and the Miners still have one more matchup with the Rams, the contest Tuesday could prove to be the difference in who gets home-field advantage come playoff time.
"They played us pretty hard last time at Allegany," Eirich said of Mountain Ridge, who beat the Campers, 53-43, last week. "We just need to play better overall. Mountain Ridge is a very good team, and for us to beat them up there we're going to have to be at the top of our game.
"We're going to have to move the ball, play good defense and make our shots."
