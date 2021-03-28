CUMBERLAND — No one was injured in a house fire Sunday night in the city’s South End.
The fire around 8:25 p.m. at 652 Baker St. reportedly began in an oven, and first-arriving Cumberland Fire Department units reported smoke and fire coming from the two-story home.
Volunteer fire companies from Allegany and Mineral counties helped extinguish the blaze.
The American Red Cross was assisting the victims.
Further information was not available Sunday night.
