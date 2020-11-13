CUMBERLAND — Numerous volunteer fire departments responded to a fire late Thursday that damaged a residence at 13507 Sentinel Lane.
No injuries were reported, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
First-arriving Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department units immediately requested assistance at the scene, prompting alert of Bowman’s Addition, Ridgeley, Ellerslie, Baltimore Pike, LaVale, Wiley Ford, Corriganville, Flintstone, Cresaptown, District 16 and Bowling Green volunteer fire companies.
Cumberland Fire Department also responded to the scene along with the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and LaVale Rescue Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.