CUMBERLAND — Fire investigators continued Friday to investigate the cause and origin of a fire in the 300 block of Broadway St. that broke out Thursday evening.
No injuries were reported in the incident handled by Cumberland Fire Department with assistance of volunteer units from Ridgeley, Bowling Green, LaVale and Cresaptown.
First reports of the fire made to the Allegany County 911 emergency center indicated the blaze originated in the rear of the two-story residence and involved a minor explosion, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Allegany County DES ambulances stood by at the scene while other volunteer companies manned the CFD central station during the emergency response.
There were unconfirmed reports of numerous cats at the scene where firefighters reportedly encountered apparent hoarding conditions.
