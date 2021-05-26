KEYSER, W.Va. — No injuries were reported early Wednesday when a small fire broke out in a third-floor apartment at the Potomac Heights Apartments on Carskadon Lane, according to the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department.
The 12:15 a.m. fire was doused by the activated sprinkler system and was confined to the kitchen.
The incident prompted numerous calls to the Mineral County 911 emergency center and alert of Keyser and mutual aid volunteer fire and rescue units.
Firefighters ventilated the involved apartment before returning to their stations.
