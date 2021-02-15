LAVALE — A dozen volunteer fire companies from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties responded to a house fire that occurred early Monday in a residence at 11304 New York Ave. in LaVale, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
No injuries were reported and units remained at the scene more than four hours after being alerted just before 4 a.m.
The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
LaVale, Corriganville, Ellerslie, Frostburg, Bowling Green, Shaft, Mount Savage, Bedford Road, Bowman's Addition, Ridgeley, Wiley Ford and Eastern Garrett volunteer fire companies responded to the scene along with the Department of Emergency Services, according to DES spokesman Mark Karalewitz.
