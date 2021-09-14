WILEY FORD, W.Va. — No injuries were reported when fire broke out early Tuesday in a two-story dwelling on Stately Street in Wiley Ford.
Wiley Ford volunteer firefighters directed the fire operation that included mutual aid companies from Mineral and Allegany counties.
No injuries were reported in the blaze that occurred just opposite the Wiley Ford fire station. The residence was believed to be unoccupied. Units remained at the scene at 8 a.m.
