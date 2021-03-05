LITTLE ORLEANS — No injuries were reported before dawn Friday when a tractor-trailer traveled out of control and overturned onto the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 68 in the Little Orleans area.
Maryland State Police investigated the crash that occurred at about 6 a.m.
The truck was reportedly transporting pallets of food packages when it overturned and lost some of its cargo. None of it spilled into the highway.
The driver reportedly refused medical treatment, according to Mark Karalewitz, public information officer of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Orleans and Flintstone volunteer fire departments responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.