CUMBERLAND — Fire engulfed a tractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 68 near Rocky Gap just after 10 a.m. Thursday, but no one was injured, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Department led the fire-fighting operation under direction of Chief Sam Wilson and with assistance of the Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department.
The Allegany County Hazmat Team also responded to remove fuel from the rig's tanks. Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department also responded along with Maryland State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.