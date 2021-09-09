interstate tractor trailer fire

No one was injured Thursday when this tractor-trailer caught fire just after 10 a.m. on Interstate 68 near Rocky Gap State Park. Volunteer fire companies from Baltimore Pike and Flintstone, as well as Allegany County's tanker task force and hazardous materials team and Maryland State Police were called to the scene.

 Steve Bittner/Times-News

CUMBERLAND — Fire engulfed a tractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 68 near Rocky Gap just after 10 a.m. Thursday, but no one was injured, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Department led the fire-fighting operation under direction of Chief Sam Wilson and with assistance of the Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department.

The Allegany County Hazmat Team also responded to remove fuel from the rig's tanks. Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department also responded along with Maryland State Police.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video