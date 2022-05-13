LITTLE ORLEANS — A woman was not injured late Thursday morning when her vehicle accidentally traveled into a pond along 15 Mile Creek Road, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.
The incident prompted the response of Allegany County Special Operations water rescue volunteers who entered the water following alert at about 11:30 a.m. and determined there were no occupants in the fully submerged vehicle, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Responding Natural Resources Police officers contacted the female operator of the vehicle who advised that she had parked the vehicle without knowing she had left it in the wrong gear, according to Lauren Moses, NRP public information officer.
The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, told officers she exited the vehicle before it entered the water, Moses said.
The incident also drew the response of Maryland State Police patrol units and the MSP Trooper 5 helicopter.
