PITTSBURGH — There have been no known cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania or the communities that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center serves, Tami Minnier, the health system’s chief quality officer said Tuesday.
“If that changes, we have been putting measures in place since early January to quickly respond,” Minnier said during a press conference held by UPMC and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, health officials to discuss their preparations for the new virus, which has infected more than 92,000 and killed more than 3,000 worldwide.
UPMC also operates UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
“UPMC facilities and staff are well equipped to properly care for patients with contagious diseases while not exposing other patients, staff or visitors,” Minnier said.
Donald Yealy, with the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and University of Pittsburgh, explained how screening guidelines and staff preparedness have evolved over the past few months.
“We have had screening guidelines for this specific infection at all UPMC facilities since early January to help us detect anyone who might be at risk for having contracted this new virus,” Yealy said. “These screens initially used travel and symptom information. We’ve trained our staff to know what to do next if encountering a potential COVID-19 infected patient.”
Yealy said that starts by placing the patient in a comfortable area away from other patients to prevent any other spread, then beginning the evaluation and natural infection prevention procedures.
“These procedures include proper placement and masking of a patient using the best devices, providing ongoing instruction to both patients and staff about hand hygiene,” Yealy said. “Washing your hands is still the most important thing.”
Last week, the CDC broadened screening guidance beyond just symptoms and a travel history to China, adding other travel locations and clinical features that might trigger the potential for testing.
“We updated our screening accordingly,” Yealy said. “We still have not had any cases in need of COVID-19 testing.”
Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at UPMC, said the health system is working to develop its own testing capabilities so that any cases of the virus can be quickly identified.
“The CDC does not recommend healthy people use face masks at this time,” he said. “Hand washing and avoiding touching our face are much more effective interventions.”
Dr. Kristen Mertz, medical epidemiologist at Allegheny County Health Department, addressed how the state has expanded its efforts to prevent spread of the virus.
“Given the likelihood of local spread of COVID-19, we are expanding our prevention efforts to include community mitigation measures designed to reduce transition and keep case counts low,” she said.
She said those prevention efforts fall into three categories, personal protection— wash hands, cough into your elbow, stay home if ill, avoid handshakes; social distancing — keep people from congregating, teleworking, closing schools and canceling mass gatherings; and environmental cleaning — frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.
“Routine use of personal protective measures by individuals and their families can go a long way to prevent the spread of illness and help us respond to the outbreak,” Mertz said.
