KEYSER, W.Va. — Mayor Damon Tillman made no appointment Wednesday for a new Keyser city administrator, instead asking City Council to place a newspaper advertisement to aid in the search.
During a vote at the Aug. 12 meeting, three of the five council members voted against reappointing then-administrator Amanda Brafford to the position.
Tillman said the following day that he had been taken aback by the results of the vote. Brafford had been his selection for the role when she started working for the city last summer, he said. During the same interview, Tillman said he would likely have a new nominee for the Wednesday meeting.
In November, the sitting council voted to approve an amendment to the city’s charter that would make the administrator position a hired rather than an appointed one. Only Councilwoman Jennifer Junkins was absent during that meeting and so did not vote, the Mineral Daily News-Tribune reported at the time.
While the measure passed, Tillman told the Times-News earlier this month that COVID-19 related delays had kept it from becoming an official part of city operations.
Asked again about the amendment on Wednesday night, Tillman said he told Brafford the charter amendment was to be sent to city attorney John Athey to be processed. When he spoke to Athey on the subject, the attorney told him “Mayor, nobody asked me to create or to change anything in the charter,” Tillman said.
“When we talked about it with Amanda ... Amanda had said that he’s got everything, and she’s talked to him, but he hasn’t done the stuff because he’s been backed up because of COVID-19, and that’s why we haven’t received anything back,” Tillman said. “People have asked what’s going on with it.”
Asked if it will be officially adopted, the decision on whether to stick with the amendment is up to the council, Tillman said, and will be considered in an upcoming work session dedicated solely to hashing out the details of the administrator position.
During the meeting, Tillman also acknowledged the receipt of a letter from Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney F. Cody Pancake. Tillman said Pancake requested he read the letter aloud for the record during that meeting. However, Tillman declined to do so, saying there were issues in the letter he wishes to address before reading it to the public, and would do so during the next scheduled meeting.
In addition to a work session scheduled during Wednesday’s meeting for Sept. 3 at 6 p.m., the council will hold its next business meeting Sept. 9.
