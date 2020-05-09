CUMBERLAND — For the second time in three days, there were no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Allegany County on Saturday.
Health officials said in a news release that the number of cases remained at 143 and "additionally, no new deaths were reported from the virus."
After 14 new cases Wednesday, health officials reported no cases Thursday and one Friday at the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where about 100 residents and staff members have the disease.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 31,534 COVID-19 cases in Maryland on Saturday, an increase of 1,049 since Friday. More than 1,500 people have died.
At least 124,494 negative tests have been administered and 2,159 patients have been released from isolation.`
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.