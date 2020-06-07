WILEY FORD, W.Va. — No one was injured Sunday afternoon when an airplane ran off a runway and over an embankment at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport.
Two people were on the plane when the accident happened about 1:15 p.m.
The Wiley Ford Volunteer Fire Company and two ambulances from the Cumberland Fire Department responded.
Further information was not immediately available.
