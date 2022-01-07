KEYSER, W.Va. — Ahead of students returning to the classroom on Wednesday amidst a spike in COVID-19 numbers across the county, region and state, Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said that school system personnel are working to keep abreast of shifting health guidelines.
Changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding quarantining after exposure to COVID-19 has been challenging to keep up with, Ravenscroft said.
The national public health body recently reduced the recommended length of quarantine time from 10 days to five, followed by five days of mask-wearing.
"The constant change in this is causing issues," Ravenscroft said. Still, he said, school officials would try to keep "as current as we can" by continuing to follow guidance from state and local health authorities and adapting their own guidelines.
There are no immediate plans in place to switch to remote learning, Ravenscroft said, unless a large outbreak or lack of staffing due to illness makes that switch necessary.
Ravenscroft said he felt that following the guidelines closely had been effective thus far.
"There's really only two places that have hardcore rules when it comes to to mitigation measures," he noted. "That's school systems and that's health care facilities."
Most of the COVID-19 spread in school, he said, can be tied to athletic events or the lunch room. In both cases, he said, students are unmasked and in close proximity to one another.
"We're seeing that our mitigation measures, I think, are effective, and we need to be diligent about it, and stay on top of these things," Ravenscroft said. "Anything that's happening in the community is going to impact our schools. So, I think we need to buckle up a little bit for what's to come if these numbers keep increasing."
Board member Donnie Ashby said that he was concerned about how the rapid community spread would reflect on the school system with classes back in session.
"It's your choice (to get vaccinated), but when we're jumping like that in two or three days, we've got an issue right now," Ashby said. "It's scaring me with these young kids in school. That does bother me. ... It's scary for our young children. I just hope people use caution."
