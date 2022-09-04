police lights

CUMBERLAND — No one was seriously injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle accident during the annual Super Cruise event in South Cumberland.

City police said the 7:35 p.m. crash happened when Savannah Turner drove a vehicle from a parking lot onto West Industrial Boulevard, striking a second vehicle and causing it to roll multiple times and hit a tree in the median.

Police said the occupants of the second vehicle, who were not identified, were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

