CUMBERLAND — Of nearly 100 state-run COVID-19 test sites for Maryland residents, none are in Allegany or Garrett counties.
On Friday, a search of Cumberland’s ZIP code for state-run test sites on the Maryland Department of Health website yielded a “no results found” message.
The search criteria used was 30 miles, the website testing site locator’s maximum distance.
The closest site, in Hagerstown, is roughly 70 miles from Cumberland, and 120 miles from Oakland.
Gov. Larry Hogan via press release on Friday announced a new free testing site at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.
“There are now more COVID-19 testing options for Maryland residents than ever,” he said. “Using our expanded capacity and supplies, we continue to increase testing options by opening new sites and enhancing capacity at existing testing locations.”
No doctor’s order or appointment is required at Six Flags.
The state is expanding testing options according to “high-priority clusters and outbreaks,” the release states.
According to the MDH website on Friday, there were 50,988 cases of COVID-19 with 2,348 deaths from the disease across the state.
Prince Georges County had 14,773 cases.
Dorchester County had 140 cases and a state-run testing site.
Queen Anne’s County had 160 cases and a state testing site.
The Allegany County Health Department on Friday reported 178 cases of the virus.
The Garrett County Health Department’s website listed 10 cases of the disease.
The state also announced testing partnerships with businesses including CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart, “providing unprecedented testing capacity across the state,” according to the release.
The Cumberland Times-News asked the governor’s office and state health department if there are any plans to open a state-run COVID-19 test site in Maryland’s two most western counties.
In response, MDH Communications Deputy Director Charles Gischlar said the state brings community-based testing to areas with the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases.
“Testing sites sponsored by the Maryland Department of Health are open to all Marylanders, regardless of where they reside,” he said via email. “Local testing is available through individual providers that send specimens to either the MDH lab or private laboratories for processing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.