CUMBERLAND, Md. — After suffering the excruciating pain of losing her daughter, Cumberland resident Cassie Brown has tried to help others similarly afflicted find comfort.
Brown’s daughter, Shannon Weaver, was only a few months shy of her 30th birthday when she died from fentanyl poisoning. The pain of her loss, Brown said, has been compounded by the fact that Shannon gave birth to a baby five days before her death on Sept. 23, 2020.
‘Nothing’s the same’
Shannon was the oldest of Brown’s four children, born when she was 16, and the two shared a close bond.
“We grew up together, pretty much,” Brown said. “I know people say ‘Oh, they were my best friend,’ but she kind of was, because we grew up together.”
Shannon, Brown said, was bright, kind and loving. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed watching Washington Commanders games, which Brown said she hasn’t been able to do since Shannon’s passing.
“She just had something about her,” Brown said. “Trying to describe Shannon is hard, unless you knew her. She was the kind of person who could walk in a room with 100 people, and she’d never met any of them, and 50 of them would be her best friend by the time she left. She talked to everybody. She never met a stranger.
“For anyone who shines that bright, people are always like ‘The world is a little dimmer without her here.’ That’s an understatement, because nothing’s the same.”
Despite the bright light of her personality, Brown said, Shannon had “a demon latched on to her” in the form of her drug use.
She wasn’t sure when Shannon first began using drugs, but knew it had been “probably on and off for the last few years.”
Shannon was reluctant to seek treatment in the months before her death, Brown said, and denied that her drug use was a problem. She had previously entered drug treatment three times, and had been in recovery as recently as November 2019.
Brown believes Shannon’s death was unintentional, as fentanyl wasn’t typical of her drug consumption, she said. The coroner deemed her death accidental, and Brown recalled being told that fentanyl was often packaged and sold as other pills.
Shannon died in a car on the way back from buying drugs with others in Baltimore, Brown said. While she had likely been dead for around three hours, “they didn’t know Shannon passed until they got back to Cumberland.”
“When they all got out of the car, they realized she wasn’t getting out,” Brown said. “They rushed her to the hospital, and according to the doctor, basically threw her on the doorstep like garbage.”
In a way, Brown said, some of the circumstances around her daughter’s death were “a blessing.” Both the bracelet from her admission for the birth of her child days before her death and a recent update to Brown’s contact information allowed hospital staff to contact her soon after Shannon was left at the facility.
“If they’d have realized it sooner, would they have dumped her somewhere? They got her back home for me,” Brown said. “... We got to have a proper funeral for her. There were many blessings there. You don’t see them at the time, but when you look back you know God was there for sure.”
Renewing her faith
Brown’s mother died in April 2021, a few months after Shannon’s death. Both devastated Brown, and while she came eventually to find renewed comfort in her Christian faith in recent months, she struggled with her own anger and despair.
Despite her struggles, she still attended services at Family Ministry Church in Wiley Ford, West Virginia.
“I thought I was done with it all, but I still kept getting up every Sunday and going to church,” Brown said. “Why? I don’t know. I guess maybe out of habit. I look bad and I realize now that I was mad at God, but he wasn’t mad at me. He was loving me through the whole process.”
Her church and its members were an immense comfort to her even when she was struggling with her anger, Brown said. Her fellow congregants offered their help with everything from fellowship to serving as pallbearers for Shannon.
“The mothers knew,” Brown said. “When they got the news that I lost my daughter, it crushed them. It got a lot of them to feel that, and they were hurting with me.”
‘This is what parents need’
People with substance use disorders are more than their addiction, Brown said, and she bristles at some of the insults she sees hurled on social media at folks who die from drug overdoses.
“Everybody says the same things,” Brown said. “It’s not the person who passed who’s seeing that. It’s the people who loved them that are seeing that, and they were more than their addiction.”
Such statements prompted her to form a support group, No Words, to connect with other parents who have lost a child. She reached out to one such mom after seeing demeaning comments made about that parent’s child, and the two formed a connection.
“We validated each other’s feelings. I didn’t feel like I was going crazy anymore,” Brown said.
From their conversations, she realized other families likely needed the same support she required.
“I was like, ‘You know what this is? This is what parents need,’” Brown said. “They need to know they are not alone.”
The group, which meets remotely, started in October 2020 and has about 81 members. It’s also open to those who have lost grandchildren and siblings.
Brown said she’s also working with her pastor to establish in-person meetings at the church on a monthly basis for those who want that form of connection.
There’s not a specific term for bereaved parents, Brown said, which is why the group is named No Words.
“When a husband loses a wife, they’re a widower,” she said. “When a wife loses a husband, she’s a widow. When a kid loses their parents, they’re orphans. But there’s no words for a parent who loses their child.”
