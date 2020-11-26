Nonprofits adjust Thanksgiving programs in uncertain times

CUMBERLAND — For a holiday where the bountiful tables of past may be further out of reach than ever before for many of the region’s most vulnerable residents, some local nonprofits are working to ensure no one has to miss a meal.
While this time of year is already a particularly busy one for them, Western Maryland Food Bank Executive Director Amy Moyer said during a recent phone interview it has been especially busy this season, following an especially busy year.
Many of the organizations the food bank partners with throughout the area, Moyer said, are staffed largely by volunteers, and many of those are older folks who are more vulnerable to the virus.
“They want to help, but they can’t do all they want to do because they can’t put themselves at risk. It’s been very tough on us,” Moyer said. “We’ve had to kind of adapt the way we handle the whole situation here, from the way we take in food here and put it out to how we deal with volunteers, agencies and individuals. It’s definitely created a lot more work, but we want everyone to be safe and healthy so we’re happy to put in that extra work.”
Masks are on hand, along with sanitization stations throughout the facility, Moyer said. They have also tried to make the selection process for partner agencies more virtual ahead of them coming to pick up supplies, in the interest of keeping everyone’s staff safe.
The food bank has seen a 60% increase in need since the start of the pandemic, and distributed 140,000 pounds of food in October, Moyer said. In some months where they’d normally distribute 60,000 pounds of food, she said, they distributed 90,000.
“And I’m sure it’s going to exceed 140,000 this month, and next month as well,” Moyer said. “Luckily — and I’ve said this before — this area is filled with so many good people who when they can help, they do. The food bank is totally reliant upon that and the donations we receive.”
Donations from businesses and individuals have continued to roll in, Moyer noted, “but it’s been a huge adjustment for us. We don’t have a lot of staff here. We operate with a pretty small crew.
“Normally, when we distribute 60,000-70,000 pounds of food in a month,” Moyer continued, “it’s pretty phenomenal for the amount of people doing it. So when you’re talking about doubling that, it’s just unreal.”
For Thanksgiving, Moyer said, agencies are provided with food for meals for families, along with participating in a few other programs where they provide meals. They’ve absorbed “a lot more responsibility” this year, Moyer said, as some of their smaller partners have been unable to meet the demand for seasonal meals. Transportation compounds the problem for a lot of folks, she said.
There’s also been an increased demand for Thanksgiving meals, specifically, she said. Many folks who always went to a relative’s home for the holiday now have to prep for themselves, which they encourage, Moyer said, in the name of health.
They’ve also heard from folks with COVID-19 who are quarantined and cannot get food themselves easily. They’re working on contact-free options for those residents so that everyone’s needs can be met while protecting the health of all involved.
“If you’re sick and in quarantine, the last thing you want to worry about is if you can have dinner tonight,” Moyer said. “We made it through so many months where it was kind of going on all around us, but for the last month here it’s been nonstop. It’s always a time of year with the need up, but with COVID and us being hit particularly hard right now, we’re really facing a lot of need.”
One of their adapted measures, in place of normal operations for a food drive that they’ve held for more than three decades, will be to host a virtual drive, where folks can donate online. That’s expected to launch next week, Moyer said. While some businesses are still helping out, she said, maybe 30 of their normal participants are unable to assist this year, so they hope that will fill the gap.
They also hosted a perishable food giveaway Wednesday afternoon. Speaking ahead of the event on Monday afternoon, Moyer said folks could make an appointment to pick up food, and that she expected to receive a healthy turnout.
Union Rescue Mission
Rev. David Ziler, who heads up Union Rescue Mission, said that even among such universally hard times, they’ve been blessed to receive ongoing support from the community.
They saw one COVID-19 case in July, he noted, and that resident stayed in their designated isolation room. Aside from that individual, Ziler said, the mission has been largely unaffected outside of the adaptations made to protect the health of those they serve.
“We’ve had to make some switches to our dining capabilities, because we have to be at 50% and we have to respect that,” Ziler said. “Our residents can eat inside and we’ve been doing carryout meals for people who come from outside since March, and that’s been working well. Honestly, we’ve basically stayed the same. We’ve been able to accomplish the same exact goals and missions that we always have, which is to feed and shelter the hungry, the hurting and the needy.”
To that end, Ziler said, the mission is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner this year that will look a bit different than ones past. To reduce traffic and contact between the residents there and the rest of the public they serve, non-residents will be served from 1-1:45 p.m. and residents from 2-3 p.m.
Ziler said they expect to serve around 150 people in that two-hour time frame; they’re well-practiced in working with limited time, he noted, as they serve about 100 people in a half hour when they serve dinner on regular nights.
“The end result is the same. We just have to take a different approach right now,” Ziler said. “We’ve been blessed with great relationships with our community from public officials to the health department and hospital. It’s been chaotic, but it’s increased our pace a bit, changing gears all the time.”
They’ve also partnered with the Western Maryland Food Bank for an upcoming food box giveaway. While those boxes would normally be packed and distributed throughout the community by a cadre of volunteers, Ziler said that this year the packing will be handled by the food bank.
They’ll then pick up the boxes and drop them off at local churches, so folks don’t have to go far to pick up their box.
“It’s a big highlight of our year, but this year it just didn’t seem safe” to gather the 200 or so volunteers in close quarters, Ziler said of the annual event, which distributes food all over the region.
“We’re just trying to adapt as it comes to us. We try to adjust and do the best we can and still meet our goals,” Ziler said. “There’s been some chaos, but nonetheless it’s been good. It’s kind of the unifying front among all political and theological views. Everybody knows we need to help the lost, the hurting and the broken, and the community surrounds that. There’s a common understanding that we’re not going to let people die or freeze to death. … Amongst all the stuff this year, people have been supportive of us, and we’re so appreciative of that.”
