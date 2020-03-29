CUMBERLAND — Nonprofits around the region are setting up funds and programs to help out the local community and small businesses.
Juli McCoy, executive director of County United Way, said the agency launched a COVID-19 emergency response fund Monday. It is designed to provide local nonprofits with microgrants to allow for their continued operations when needs might arise due to complications caused by COVID-19.
In reference to nonprofits that may find themselves in a sudden state of shock, McCoy said, “sometimes the dollars get used up quickly.”
The CUW currently doesn’t have any partners in the program, but nonprofits looking to apply can find the application page online at http://cuw.org/covid-19-response/. Donations can be made on the same page and there is no deadline for donations as it will be an ongoing process.
The CUW will be “responding to requests as they come in” and provide funds as needed, she said.
“We’re looking for any businesses or individuals from the area to donate to keep the money in the community. We want to work so that we can see the impact that those dollars are having in the community,” said McCoy. “We’re also trying to keep up to date information on the red banner on our website.”
As of 5 p.m. Monday, workers at CUW were declared not essential by Gov. Larry Hogan and will be working from home. Calls can still be made to the organization’s regular number and will be redirected to an employee.
The agency’s board of directors approved $13,000 to be made available before it’s original release date of July 1.
“It’s just really important to us that we can play a role and help out the community,” McCoy said.
The Salvation Army in South Cumberland is continuing its mission of providing food and supplies to those in need. On Tuesday, they delivered boxes of food throughout Cumberland “for people that don’t have a way to get to the grocery store,” said Capt. Ronnette Smith. They tried to do it for people 70 years old and up to start.
The number to call to ask about that program is 301-777-7600.
“We are providing food through our food pantry,” said Smith.
As well, those in need of food assistance can still come by the main building Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. or Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The virus has made the system have to be adjusted slightly, however.
“We’re only allowing one person in the building at a time, trying to limit physical contact,” said Smith. “We want to make sure people have food.”
The Salvation Army has hand sanitizer for people to use when they come in.
Food can still be donated, too. Donations of food can be placed outside of the Somerville Avenue door. There’s an overhang so nothing will get wet.
“If anyone has extra toilet paper, we will give it out as we have it,” said Smith. “All you have to be is in need.”
