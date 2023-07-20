CUMBERLAND — North Centre Street will remain closed between Union Street and Frederick Street through Wednesday, according to the Cumberland Engineering Department on behalf of Triton Construction.
This extension is due to unforeseen utility conflicts in the intersection of Centre Street and Baltimore Street as part of the mall redevelopment project, officials said.
A temporary water service outage is planned for customers on North Centre Street between Frederick Street and Baltimore Street on Friday. The outage will occur between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Affected customers will be notified with door hangers. Additional information will be released in the event of any changes.
Questions can be directed to the City of Cumberland Engineering Department at 301-759-6600.
