CUMBERLAND — A 16-year-old city youth remained jailed without bond Monday after he was charged as an adult with possession of loaded handguns and drug trafficking crimes, according to Cumberland Police.
The charges against Khenyin Scott Nines were filed following investigation by city police and after consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney.
Nines was arrested on a warrant stemming from an incident that occurred Friday and on additional charges that were filed Sunday when he was served with the arrest warrant.
Two loaded handguns, magazines and ammunition, a "substantial" quantity of crack cocaine and packaging materials and a large sum of currency were reportedly seized when police executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Columbia Street, police said.
Nines was charged with possession of a firearm as a minor and in the course of a drug trafficking crime, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and other offenses, including two counts of carrying a loaded handgun on person.
Nines was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center.
