ACCIDENT, Md. — Northern head coach Phil Carr wasn’t sure how Jake Rush would respond coming off a knee injury from football, but the Huskies’ leadoff man showed out his senior year.
The outfielder and starting pitcher helped lead Northern to a 17-3 record and a trip to the 1A state semifinals, and he was voted Player of the Year for 2021 by the area’s coaches for his efforts.
“It’s very well-deserved,” Carr said. “He’s a kid who put in the time and worked hard over the four years that he played. With all the baseball he played through Legion, Hot Stove and high school. He always went out and found games to play to make himself better.
“You like to see kids get these things when they work for it. I think one reason he got the respect from the coaches in the area is because he always hustled, kept a level head. He was never too up or too down on himself. I think that was the key to being as successful as he was.”
Rush, who also won the inaugural WestMAC Player of the Year, beat out Moorefield’s Isaac Van Meter, Frankfort’s Brady Whitacre and Keyser’s Darrick Broadwater for the top award.
The centerfielder is the first Northern player to win the honor since Calyb King in 2017. Brooks Carr (2015), Trey Beasom (2009), Matt Sisler (2008) and Corey Carr (2007) also received the award.
With six Player of the Year recipients, Northern moved into a tie with Allegany for the most ever by a single school and one ahead of Frankfort.
All six have come since 2007, an embodiment of the impressive run Northern has been on over the past 15 years, a run that has helped Phil Carr cross the 400 career wins threshold this past season.
“That’s pretty cool for a school of our size,” Carr said. “We’re up here playing in the snow most of the time. Our coaches, assistant coaches I’ve had, mostly it’s the same guys so I think that’s part of it. And our players work hard, anytime we find a space we’re using it. Our kids do a nice job preparing themselves.”
From batting leadoff against Boonsboro in the region championship as a freshman to starring for Northern in all phases as a senior, Rush grew into the best player in the area.
He was the total package. In the outfield, Rush got good jumps and had the speed to track down fly balls most players had no business getting. Carr labeled Rush as one of the best defensive outfielders he’s ever coached.
“One of the best four or five,” he said.
At the plate, he was second on Northern with a .459 average, roping four doubles, two triples and three home runs as part of his team-best 28 base knocks. He swiped four bags, got on base at a .598 clip and drove in 21 runs out of the lead-off spot.
Not to mention his pitching. While Mason Brenneman, who was also voted first-team All-Area along with Zach Hallenbeck, was the ace of the staff, Rush emerged as a weapon on the mound.
Rush’s biggest outing of the year came against Allegany down in Cumberland, with Northern needing revenge against the Campers to secure the top spot in the region and grab home-field advantage for the postseason.
Rush struck out nine and walked just one in a complete-game performance to help the Huskies down Allegany, 11-2, at the Hot Stove Complex. The win came a week after the Campers beat Northern, 9-0, in Accident and ensured home field in the playoffs. It was also Carr’s 400th victory.
“The biggest bonus that we got out of Jake was his pitching,” Carr said. “He hadn’t thrown a lot his freshman and sophomore years. We had good pitching at the time, and he was up batting leadoff so he didn’t get the experience pitching on JV.
“He had some big starts. The Allegany game down in Cumberland ... we had to secure the No. 1 seed. Jake got a great stop game for us. They were a good team, and he dominated the game on the mound.”
Allegany wasn’t alone in falling victim to Rush. The left-hander compiled a 5-1 record with a 2.95 earned-run average, fanning 56 and walking 21 in 38 innings of work.
After two years atop the Northern line-up, Rush suffered a knee injury during football season his junior year. Had baseball season not been canceled because of COVID-19, Rush would’ve been sidelined anyway.
Carr has no regrets letting his players compete in multiple sports: He encourages it, even if it risks injury. Rush was on track to become the third Northern athlete to letter in three sports over all four years, and that’s what Carr wants for his players.
“When we start football in the fall, I get the kids first,” Carr said. “When we wind down, I promote kids to be playing something winter or spring. I definitely don’t think kids should specialize. When you look at our kids who were Player of the Year, most of them played other sports.
“Mentally, it translates over to other sports. Kids who need to hit a shot at the foul line with two seconds left translates to being up at the plate in the bottom of the seventh and needing a hit.
“A school like us, if our kids don’t play multiple sports we’re not going to be very good at anything.”
After starring on every field Northern has to offer for four years, Rush decided to attend West Virginia University as a student. Rush isn’t too shabby in the classroom either, he was his class’ salutatorian.
Rush was Northern’s sixth Player of the Year on the diamond, but he likely won’t be its last.
“He could have definitely gone on and played somewhere,” Carr said. “He’s doing what he wants to do, he gave us what we expect out of him. Did a great job and he’s moved on. I’m sure there are several coaches in the area who’d like to have him.
“His leadership, he’s a kid that showed up every day and worked hard. Fortunately for me, we’ve had a lot of those guys over the years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.