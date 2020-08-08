CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the cumulative case count to 284.
In a news release, the county health department said the new cases involve a school-age boy, two men and a woman in their 20s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
None have required hospitalization.
Health officials also said 11,797 county residents have been tested for the new coronavirus — 11,513 of those screenings were negative.
The health department reports cases Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.