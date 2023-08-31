CUMBERLAND — The National Transportation Safety Board released findings from its preliminary investigation into the Aug. 6 accident that claimed the life of a Ridgeley, West Virginia, man, who was working as a conductor trainee on a train along Queen City Drive near Frederick Street.
Travis Bradley, 40, died at UPMC Western Maryland after being taken there by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance shortly after the 11:43 p.m. incident.
The NTSB report found that Bradley was riding on the side of a railcar train that was moving on the track when he struck the handrail of a standing locomotive on an adjacent track.
The report also stated that the train conductor and Bradley were riding on ladders on the same side of the final car of the train. As the train reversed down the track at a speed of approximately 9 mph, it approached three locomotives parked on the adjacent track when the accident occurred.
Post-accident measurements taken at the scene by NTSB officials indicated there was only 7 inches of clearance between the train and the standing locomotive.
The NTSB examined data from the locomotive's event and image recorders, photographs and completed interviews as part of its ongoing investigation.
As a result of the Cumberland accident and another fatal accident involving a conductor trainee in Baltimore, CSX provided additional training that focused on critical rules and riding equipment and affected about 350 people, FreightWaves reported on its website Aug. 9.
Prior to the Cumberland accident, CSX announced it had partnered with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division to “provide new hires with additional hands-on experience prior to beginning on-the-job training.”
The training program was expanded from four weeks to five weeks.
