KEYSER, W.Va. —The Mineral County Board of Education is continuing to seek people to fill a variety of positions for the 2020-21 school year.
A number of positions for administrative and professional personnel remain vacant, including the assistant director of support services, which became vacant when John Droppleman, who had held the position, was placed as director of support services.
Other available positions include the assistant principal at Frankfort High School as well as a number of teaching positions.
Two positions were filled during last week’s meeting on the recommendation of Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft. Kelly Nestor was transferred to teacher, Grade 1, Fort Ashby Primary School and Jamie Hill to teacher, School Readiness Specialist, Keyser Primary School.
On the consent agenda, several positions were approved for professional and service personnel as well as extra-curricular assignments, including coaching positions. Also approved were employment agreements for band staff at Frankfort High School, effective for the summer 2020 and 2020-21 band season.
Professional positions remaining open include three teachers in special education, a half-day criminal justice position, half-day itinerant physical therapist, and school psychologist. The psychologist position has been vacant for some time.
In addition to administrative and professional personnel, there are a number of service personnel vacancies. They include cooks, custodians, an itinerant aide, mechanic, and a plumber/general maintenance worker.
The board approved requests to post positions, including two for summer general maintenance/groundsman, a bus garage handyman, two credit recovery teachers at Keyser and Frankfort high schools and the Alternative School, as well as a request to create and post an itinerant classroom aide/paraprofessional in special education at Fort Ashby Primary School.
The next meeting of the Mineral County Board of Education is slated for June 16.
