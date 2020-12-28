Part two of a two-part story. The first story appeared in Saturday’s edition.
CUMBERLAND — After Crissy Martz was asked to apply for employment within the Allegany County emergency medical services department, her request for a formal offer was met with demands of a sexual nature.
She complained about the inappropriate messages, and didn’t get the job.
Today, Martz hopes her story will inspire other people to stand up for themselves and their rights.
Misconduct
According to Martz, in December 2018 she received a Snapchat message from EMS Division Chief Robert “Bobby” Pattison that she didn’t get a job to oversee quality assurance for Allegany County because she hadn’t sent him photos of herself nude.
Later, Christopher Biggs, assistant chief of EMS for Allegany County at the time, asked her to write the job description for the position, she said.
“On February 11, 2019, he asked if I could ‘expedite that job description,’” Martz said.
She did that the next day, and Biggs responded “it looked good” and he had submitted it for approval, she said.
“I persisted. I had no reason to believe I wasn’t going to be officially offered a position once the dust settled with Pattison,” Martz said. “I mean, I wrote the job description. Why would the chief of EMS ask me to do work for the county if I wasn’t going to officially be offered the position?”
In December 2018 when Martz gave Richard “Dick” DeVore, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services director at the time, her written complaint about Pattison’s behavior, she had no idea DeVore would become the subject of a police investigation.
“It made me nauseous to think that I had trusted him,” she said. “It made me feel as if I were a joke … I felt like nobody in the county cared. I felt like nobody was taking this seriously.”
Martz doesn’t understand why Pattison was terminated, and DeVore “was simply allowed to retire unscathed,” she said.
“Did everyone just turn a blind eye to the fact that (DeVore) was doing it on company time? In his office? In his work vehicle? That the county administrator knew, and was OK with him continuing to work, I guess that’s what upsets me the most,” Martz said.
She later discovered the county was interviewing candidates for QA positions, including the job for which she wrote the description.
“I wasn’t asked to interview,” she said. “I reached out to (EMS Administrator, Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems) Dwayne Kitis and asked if I could interview, and was added to the schedule. … It wasn’t until several weeks later, after I reached out to Chief Biggs, that I was informed I hadn’t been selected for the position.”
Martz said she was angry, confused and hurt by Pattison’s actions, but she believes he paid the price for his bad behavior by losing his job.
“At some point during the (Maryland State Police) investigation, I was told that Pattison wasn’t in a good place in his life and that people had been concerned for his wellbeing,” Martz said.
According to a report filed by state police Sgt. Michael Ross, Pattison said that at the time he was sending Martz the inappropriate messages, he was “in a very dark place, being overworked and in bad health.”
The Ross report also states Kitis at the time believed Pattison was “somewhat depressed,” and therefore reduced his work responsibility.
“I feel like what Pattison did to me pales in comparison to what Dick DeVore was doing,” Martz said.
“Dick DeVore was a director for an emergency medical services division. His job was to help people, to help those who are sick,” Martz said. “As the director of emergency medical services, Dick DeVore was involved in establishing initiatives to combat opioid abuse in Allegany County.”
Recently, DES faced new problems after a female employee reportedly complained of sexual misconduct by a male.
After that, the department stopped staffing females at Tri-Towns EMS.
James Pyles, the new DES director, said he can’t discuss the situation because it involves a “personnel matter.”
Ken McKenzie, president of IAFF Local 1715, which represents members, including full-time DES paramedics, acknowledged the problem, and said workers need to be safe.
“We don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way,” he said.
Vacancies
The county commissioners appointed Finance Director Jason Bennett as interim administrator to replace Brandon Butler effective June 1, according to a Times-News report.
“(Dick DeVore) retired,” Bennett said in a recent interview with the newspaper.
The county contributes tax dollars to the state for retirement pensions, Bennett said, but he didn’t know how much, if any, of that money DeVore could collect.
It’s also unclear how much freedom DeVore had in his job as DES director.
“DeVore would always have to go to doctor’s appointments in Hagerstown during the week,” Pattison said in the Ross report.
“(Pattison) found that odd because it was always during work hours and mostly during a time where they would have a staff meeting scheduled,” the report states.
Allegany County provided DeVore a vehicle, but there’s no record of how it was used or at what cost.
“We don’t track vehicles by the individuals,” Bennett said. “(DeVore) was a salaried employee.”
While the county typically advertises for employees to fill vacancies, officials don’t believe that was the case when DeVore left and the DES director position became open.
“I really don’t think it was,” Bennett said of whether DeVore’s job was posted. “The county administrator and the (human resources) director both of which who have changed since that time had a little leeway there.”
Allegany County Attorney T. Lee Beeman recently said he doesn’t recall the DES position being advertised.
Butler would have been the sole individual vested with authority to decide whether the job needed to be posted, Beeman said.
The Times-News recently asked Butler, who resigned as county administrator in May, about the DeVore situation. He declined to comment due to “personnel matters.”
The newspaper in February 2019 reported Butler recommended Pyles as the new DES director, and Allegany County commissioners unanimously approved the appointment.
Pyles is a 30-year veteran of the Maryland State Police, joined the force in 1988, retired with the rank of major, and moved into law enforcement administration, a Times-News article reported.
“We need a man like Jimmy Pyles to fill the position for a contract of one year that is renewable. … He is the right man with the connections, experience and ties to the community, and one of the very few people that truly understand the state’s opioid crisis,” Butler said at that time.
Lt. H.B. Martz, commander of the MSP Cumberland barrack, and husband of Crissy Martz, said he would have applied for the DES director position if it would have been advertised.
“I am more than qualified,” he said via email.
H.B. Martz has extensive training in the fire, rescue and EMS fields, was a certified flight paramedic and served aboard a medevac helicopter for 13 years.
He retains a National Registry Paramedic Certification and a Maryland Paramedic License, and has more than 17 years’ experience in the management of personnel, vehicles, equipment, buildings and budgets.
Additionally, he has a broad range of teaching experience, including having taught high school for eight years, and he was formally credentialed as a Maryland Advanced Professional Teacher through the State Board of Education.
“I also have nearly 20 years’ experience teaching adult learners; many of those years were spent teaching and training paramedics in Allegany County and across the state,” he said.
“I cannot speculate if anyone else would have applied for the position,” H.B. Martz said. “I know of several others who were/are qualified. To that end, yes, it was somewhat disappointing to me the job wasn’t advertised.”
Discrimination
Crissy Martz filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission an administrative claim of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
Her attorney, Andrew M. Dansicker, based in Hunt Valley, said the matter was resolved this year before a lawsuit was filed.
Neither of them would discuss details of her claim or the resolution.
Charges filed with the EEOC are confidential, Dana R. Hutter, deputy district director of the U.S. EEOC Philadelphia District Office, said via email.
Unlike Crissy Martz, many folks who experience sexual harassment in the workplace are afraid to speak out, Dansicker said.
“A lot of victims are concerned that they’ll lose their jobs,” he said.
“I think a lot of people do experience retaliation. I’ve had a number of cases where people filed complaints and then were fired within a week or two afterwards,” Dansicker said. “The funny thing is, from a lawyer’s viewpoint, it actually makes the case a much better case because then they have a retaliation claim.”
Certain industries tend to be susceptible to sexual harassment claims, he said.
“For example, auto dealerships (are) often male-dominated,” Dansicker said.
“It’s a very kind of macho field, very aggressive Type A personalities and I think when women try to break into that field, they’re subjected to more harassment and discrimination than in other fields,” he said.
“I’ve been doing this for a lot of years, and I would venture to guess that probably half the sexual harassment cases that I’ve had involve hospitals, universities and car dealerships,” Dansicker said and added that in those instances, victims tend to be susceptible to abuse because they’re in a power relationship with someone in a superior role that has influence over their career.
Strength
Crissy Martz hopes her story will help other people who experience discrimination, sexual harassment or assault, fight for their rights.
“This is about telling the truth,” she said. “This is about standing up for other people and letting them know that that they’re not alone.”
There is a stigma that follows sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination, Crissy Martz said.
“In order to make that change, it takes people coming forward to tell their story,” she said.
Ann Bristow commended Crissy Martz for fighting for her rights.
Bristow, a Garrett County resident, is a retired professor of psychology from Frostburg State University who chaired the AIDS Alliance of Allegany County and is active in local public health advocacy.
She’s also a member of the Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition.
“Sexually harassed women are more likely to change the way they live their lives, including changing jobs and moving, than to confront perpetrators or file an official complaint,” she said via email.
“We have all witnessed what happens to women who do report and attempt to hold perpetrators accountable,” Bristow said.
“Women are subjected to disbelief, minimization of the harm, or worse, blamed for the perpetrator’s behavior,” she said. “Therefore, we are amazed when women will fight sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
“Hats off to (Crissy Martz) for pursuing this,” Bristow said. “She deserves our support and respect.”
As Crissy Martz’s husband, “there were numerous upsetting and distressing points in this story which affected my wife in so many ways,” H.B. Martz said via email.
“One that stands out for me is when Crissy was asked to come into the county office building to meet with the administrator, county attorney and personnel from (the human resources department) to answer questions about her allegation,” he said. “She was told by then County Administrator Brandon Butler that she could bring a witness along with her. But when she arrived at the meeting, she was told that nobody else, her witness, would be permitted to accompany her into the closed-door session. So, as she entered the meeting alone and already feeling somewhat violated, the county attorney and other HRD personnel grilled her in an almost custodial-like environment about her claims; in my opinion, a violation of her basic rights.”
He said his wife is the strongest person he knows.
“The only thing greater than her strength is her determination,” H.B. Martz said. “Crissy is a nurse, a healer by trade, she’s not just an advocate for herself, but for many of those who are abused or considered an underdog. From my perspective, I believe she was genuinely more concerned for the other victims in all of this than she was for her own well-being. She would continually say to me, ‘I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else.’”
•••
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, women are paid 78 cents for each dollar men receive.
“Despite the tremendous progress made in the struggle for gender equality, women still face violence, discrimination, and institutional barriers to equal participation in society,” ACLU.org states.
