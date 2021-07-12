OAKLAND — When town officials received a check to cover the cost of electricity used during a Christmas light display, they returned the money in a show of generosity to Southern Garrett High School. Principal Ryan Wolf presented $2,704 to the mayor and Town Council during a regular meeting.
Southern introduced a Christmas light show project in 2020 as a fundraiser to finish the lighting, fencing and fieldhouse at the school’s new athletic park. Holiday light displays and inflatables were placed along a 1.5-mile drive-thru course inside Broadford Park and donations were collected per vehicle.
Town officials thanked Wolf for the contribution before donating the money back to the high school and approving plans for the LED light show again in December. Interested businesses, organizations or individuals should contact ryan.wolf@garrettcountyschools.org to participate.
