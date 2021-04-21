OAKLAND — An Oakland man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brandished a knife during an assault at an Oakland residence and assaulted a deputy sheriff, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Ryan Lawrence Spann, 36, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and assault of a police office by Oakland Police following the incident at an Overlook Drive residence.
He was jailed without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending bail review Wednesday by a district court judge.
