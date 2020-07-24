Oakland man arrested in Garrett County traffic stop

OAKLAND — An Oakland man was arrested after narcotics investigators discovered quantities of suspected drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop late Wednesday in Garrett County, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Marcus Andrew Young, 24, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamines, possession of cocaine and related charges following the 10 p.m. traffic stop made at an undisclosed location.
Following the arrest, Young was jailed without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
The sheriff's office said the stop stemmed from a drug investigation that also prompted the search of Young's motel room in Oakland.
Police recovered quantities of methamphetamines, heroin and cocaine in the traffic stop and additional quantities of heroin and methamphetamines in the subsequent motel room search.
Police also arrested Jenna Elizabeth Elsey, 26, of Oakland, who was taken into custody in the motel room on a bench warrant.
